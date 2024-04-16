Jon Stewart Takes on Trump’s Embarrassing First Day of Court

Donald Trump was in court on Monday for a pretty momentous occasion: Day one of his criminal hush-money trial—and Jon Stewart could not contain his excitement.

“After years of anticipation, the first criminal trial of a former president has begun,” shared The Daily Show host on Monday, “and by all accounts it is absolutely riveting.” So riveting, in fact, that the former president allegedly fell asleep.

Stewart shared a clip of The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman sharing this juicy tidbit with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who quoted Haberman’s observation: “Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.” When Tapper implored Haberman to “tell us about that,” she simply responded, “Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep.” Which absolutely tickled Stewart.

“Hey, Jake, what part of head down, eyes closed, drool coming out of his mouth do you not fucking get over here?,” Stewart mocked, adding: “Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial.” (For the record, Trump’s team has denied that any such snoozing occurred.)

For viewers who might be confused about exactly which trial this one is, Stewart helpfully reminded them that “this is the trial where Trump allegedly paid hush-money to an adult film star that he slept with, and then allegedly falsified business records to cover it up.” Though the defendant sees it a different way.

Stewart cut to some footage of Trump outside the courtroom where he described the proceedings as “political persecution” and “an assault on America and that’s why I’m very proud to be here.” Because, as Stewart reminded us, “Trump is always very proud to be a part of any assault on America.”