Jon Stewart Tears Apart Dems’ ‘Idiotic’ Project 2029 Plan

Jon Stewart is not impressed with the Democratic Party’s plan to craft a Project 2029, which he said will just be a “a rehash of all the consultant driven, careful nonsense” that caused them to lose the presidency to Donald Trump.

“Their 2029 is so f---ing idiotic,” Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast Thursday. “It’s the same idiots that put together all the plans that haven’t worked out in the first place. They’re not understanding where the energy and the desire rests in this country. They have no idea. They’re looking in the wrong place.”

Democrats announced plans to create a plan of action for the next Democratic president, just as Trump’s supporters had, and run on those action items in 2028. Despite trying to distance himself from the far-right plans in Project 2025 on the campaign trail, Trump immediately embraced its proposed policies when he took office.

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stewart thinks Project 2029, though it may sound like a move towards the clear direction critics believe the Party has been lacking, will only be more of the same.

“Their project 2029 is going to be a rehash of all the consultant-driven, careful nonsense that has put them in this place… in a moment when the Republican Congress is passing one of the most devastating bills that we have seen in this country in forever,” he said. Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan will be helping craft the policies for the next Democratic president, for instance—a move seen by some as a resistance to change within the Party despite its losses.

Democrats hold protest signs as Trump speaks. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

“The Project 29 they’re doing, and the Party elites, smack of what is so inauthentic about like, taglines on movies—and people feel it,” Stewart said Thursday. The late-night host doubled down on his criticism that the Democratic pushback to Trump hasn’t gone beyond “high school theater.”

“To just put out pictures of Hakeem Jeffries from an angle that makes him look six years old, holding a baseball bat” before Republicans passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Stewart said, “doesn’t look like you’re going to fight. It looks like you’re going to T-ball. And, and that’s where they’re all going.”

The only way for the Democratic Party to reform the way it needs to to activate voters is to make way for fresh voices, he explained.