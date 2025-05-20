Jon Stewart Tears Into Jake Tapper for Keeping Biden ‘Secrets’

Jon Stewart began his monologue Monday by showing a montage of CNN anchor Jake Tapper promoting his new book, Original Sin, to his viewers. The book is an apparent bombshell tell-all about Biden’s mental decline in the White House.

In the last of the clips, Tapper hyped his book up to his viewers by saying, “You will not believe what we found out.”

A baffled Jon Stewart replied, “Don’t news people have to tell you what they know when they find it out?"

“Isn’t that the difference between news and a secret?” Stewart said. “‘You won’t believe what we found out!’ No, that’s why I’m watching.”

He joked further, “‘Breaking news! In a week.’”

Stewart also addressed the news on Sunday that Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. It’s news that made it awkward for Tapper and other CNN pundits to promote Original Sin, but as Stewart noted, that didn’t stop them from trying.

“Can they thread the needle?” Stewart mused, before showing a montage of various CNN pundits expressing condolences to Biden before segueing into a promotion for Tapper’s book.

Stewart pointed out “how f---ing weird it is that the news is selling you a book about news they should have told you was news a year ago, for free.”

Stewart ultimately argued that the media excitement over Original Sin, even ignoring Biden’s recent diagnosis, has been excessive for one big reason:

“I understand the excitement over an insidious Democratic cover-up about Joe Biden’s mental decline,” he said. “The thing is though, it was a terrible cover-up, because we all f---ing knew."

“Poll after poll showed vast majorities of the public thought Biden was too old and too out of it to run again. Dean Phillips mounted an entire primary campaign because of it,” Stewart said.

“That’s what’s so hilarious about politicians,” Stewart said. “The cover-up doesn’t work when everyone knows you’re lying.”