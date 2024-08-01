Jon Stewart: Trump ‘Doesn’t Give a Sh*t About the Election Anymore’

From the very first days of his presidency, Donald Trump and his minions were using “alternative facts” to massively inflate the size of his crowds. So, as Jon Stewart pointed out on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast, the huge numbers of supporters turning out to see Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail this week must be driving him mad.

“Kamala Harris is now a freight train,” Stewart said at the top of the show before bringing up the star-studded Atlanta rally this week. “Holy shit!”

“It’s the one thing I think that would, more than any policy or any discrepancy on economics or anything else, the thing that would bother Donald Trump the most is a giant arena filled with enthusiastic supporters having a party,” he continued. “I almost think he’d be like, ‘What?! Popularity is my thing!’”

The comedian and Daily Show host went on to speculate that Trump “doesn’t even give a shit about the election anymore, he just wants to be like, ‘My crowd was bigger!’”

While Harris has Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Quavo on stage with her, Stewart joked that “Trump’s backstage with Kid Rock and half of Big and Rich.”

Following that rally, Trump stretched to find a way to attack Harris for having so many people at her event, posting, that she “needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena,” adding, “I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Despite bringing celebrities like Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan to the RNC earlier this month, Trump’s message seemed to echo the advice of supporters like conservative pundit Matt Walsh, who tweeted a plea to Republicans this week.

“Please do not try to counter this by parading around a bunch of washed up or obscure entertainers that nobody cares about. That just makes us look sad and irrelevant,” Walsh wrote. “Best to bow out of the celebrity competition and argue that we should focus on policy instead. It’s the only hand we have to play. It can work, but you undermine it if you make fun of Meghan Thee Stallion [SIC] and then two days later start fan girling over some third rate celebrity endorsing Trump.”