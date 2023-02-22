Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester Announces Re-Election Bid
‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) launched his re-election campaign on Wednesday in a significant lift to Democrats’ hopes of clinging on to their slim Senate majority in 2024. “It’s official. I’m running for re-election,” the self-described seven-figured dirt farmer tweeted. “Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let’s get to work.” The confirmation that Tester, 66, will seek a fourth term comes after supporters were growing anxious that the popular lawmaker would call it quits, potentially making life easier for Republican challengers. The former music teacher has been the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Montana for the last two years.