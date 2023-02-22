CHEAT SHEET
    Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester Announces Re-Election Bid

    ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 29, 2022.

    Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

    Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) launched his re-election campaign on Wednesday in a significant lift to Democrats’ hopes of clinging on to their slim Senate majority in 2024. “It’s official. I’m running for re-election,” the self-described seven-figured dirt farmer tweeted. “Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let’s get to work.” The confirmation that Tester, 66, will seek a fourth term comes after supporters were growing anxious that the popular lawmaker would call it quits, potentially making life easier for Republican challengers. The former music teacher has been the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Montana for the last two years.

