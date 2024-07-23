Jon Voight Says Angelina Jolie Has ‘Been Influenced by Antisemitic People’
POLITICAL CLASH
Jon Voight said his daughter Angelina Jolie has “been influenced by antisemitic people” to support Palestinians under siege in Gaza. “Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees,” he said in an interview with Variety published Tuesday. The views of the actor, a fervent Trump and Israel backer, are in stark contrast to Jolie’s, a former United Nations special envoy and noted activist who issued a statement on Instagram calling Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack an “act of terror” but also spoke out against the “innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza.” Despite their differing political views, according to the interview, Voight and Jolie are no longer estranged. Voight even got emotional when he said, “I love my daughter—that’s No. 1… I am happy when Angie is happy… When she’s having a tough time, I’m having a tough time. When she is down, I’m down.”