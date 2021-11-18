Jonah Hill Cast as Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead Movie
GET HIM TO THE FILLMORE
Martin Scorsese has cast Jonah Hill to play Jerry Garcia in a planned Grateful Dead movie for Apple. The film will reunite the director with Hill, who earned his second Oscar nomination for 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. No casting announcement have been made for the rest of the band, though surviving members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann have all signed on to executive produce.
Before taking on this fictionalized version of the Grateful Dead’s story, Scorsese produced the epic 2017 documentary Long Strange Trip, which explored the revolutionary American rock band’s early days in 1960s San Francisco, eventual rise to fame and Garcia’s tragic death of a drug-related heart attack at just 53 years old in 1995.