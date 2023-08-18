Desperate Search for Tennessee Couple Who Vanished on Alaska Vacation
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Authorities are searching for a Tennessee couple who vanished while on vacation in Alaska last week. Jonas Bare, 50, and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian were due to check out of their Airbnb on Aug. 11 but they failed to do so, according to the Fairbanks Police Department. After they missed their return flight and didn’t contact families, officers searched the rental and found the couple’s luggage. Their rented Jeep was also found abandoned at the Chena Hot Springs Resort on Saturday, the same day they were reported missing. They were still considered missing as of Thursday afternoon, according to Fox News Digital. Posting about the trip to Alaska on Aug. 9, Bare wrote on Facebook: “If a Kodiak gets me, I’ll consider that an honorable death.”