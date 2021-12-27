Video: Washington’s Jonathan Allen Lands Right Hook on Own Teammate
‘SH*T HAPPENS’
Washington Football Team’s Jonathan Allen let his frustration get the better of him during a humbling 56-14 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. With Washington trailing 28-7 in the second quarter, Allen was caught on camera landing a right hook on teammate Daron Payne. Cameras showed Payne and Allen having a heated conversation when Payne jabbed his index finger into the side of Allen’s head. Allen can then be seen standing up and swinging a right hook at Payne’s cheek. After the game, when Allen was asked what happened, he said: “I don't think it takes a rocket scientist... If you look at how that game went, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.” Payne told reporters that everything was good between them, saying: “You got brothers? You all fight don't you? Shit happens.”