Teen Falls to His Death on Scenic Utah Hike
A 19-year-old fell to his death while hiking near Hanksville, Utah, according to People. Jonathan Fielding was hiking with friends near the scenic Moonscape Overlook on Saturday when he stopped to take a photograph. Police officials believe Fielding was trying to get a better angle of the vista when he slipped and fell, according to KUTV. The young man’s obituary stated that he was passionate about photography. Fielding’s sister Rebecca told KTVX that he has “left a Grand Canyon-sized impact on the world and that will never be forgotten.”