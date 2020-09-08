Top British Government Lawyer Quits as Boris Johnson Trashes His Own Legally Binding Brexit Deal
NO MORE COVERING
The head of the British government’s legal department has quit in protest over claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to go back on his word over the Brexit deal. Johnson is reportedly set to tell European Union leaders Tuesday that the Brexit deal struck last year doesn’t make sense—even though he was the person who made that deal. Indeed, Johnson lauded the agreement as “very good,” “wonderful,” and “fantastic,” and campaigned on his “oven-ready” deal in December’s election, which saw him win a landslide victory. The opposition pointed out at the time that the government’s position and the wording of the deal were not logically consistent. Johnson has belatedly come to the same conclusion and wants more concessions on trade and state aid in Northern Ireland. Sir Jonathan Jones, the Treasury solicitor and permanent secretary of the Government Legal Department, reportedly quit his post in fury over the government’s plans. Sources told the Financial Times that Jones was “very unhappy” about the decision, and The Guardian reported that European leaders’ trust in Johnson is plummeting as the Brexit negotiations reopen in London on Tuesday.