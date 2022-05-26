Rioter Guilty of Making 140 Terrifying 911 Calls En Route to Capitol
‘COMING TO YOUR DOOR’
A Massachusetts man who has been charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to threatening a 911 dispatcher while en route to the Capitol. From a truck stop in North Carolina, Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, made over 140 calls to a dispatcher in Calhoun County, Michigan, the Department of Justice said. When the dispatcher refused to connect him to a superior since he didn’t have an emergency, Munafo said, “I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f***ing nose.” He told the dispatcher he was “coming to y0ur door first,” adding, “it’s going to go way worse for your family,” the DOJ said. Munafo separately faces eight charges related to the riot, including allegedly assaulting a Capitol Police officer. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement: “Emergency dispatchers do critical work, under stressful circumstances, to keep the community safe. No one, especially front-line public servants, should face threats of death or other physical violence.”