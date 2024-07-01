CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Banker Who Slugged Woman at NYC Pride Event Charged With Assault

    ‘TORNADO OF VIOLENCE’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Jonathan Kaye is pictured in police custody leaving the NYPD 78th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn

    Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    A disgraced former investment banker who was filmed punching a woman at a Pride event in New York City last month has been charged with assault after surrendering to police. Jonathan Kaye, 52, was arrested and charged on Monday morning with second- and third-degree assault, according to the New York Police Department. Kaye resigned from his position as a senior managing director at the Manhattan-based investment firm Moelis last week, a fortnight after cellphone video of him punching a woman in the face on a street corner went viral. Sources close to Kaye told the New York Post that he’d acted in self-defense, having been surrounded by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who’d tossed red liquid on him. The 38-year-old woman, identified by NBC 4 New York as Micah P., filed a complaint with the police after the assault. “He was literally a tornado of violence,” she told the station.

    Read it at Financial Times