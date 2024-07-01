Banker Who Slugged Woman at NYC Pride Event Charged With Assault
‘TORNADO OF VIOLENCE’
A disgraced former investment banker who was filmed punching a woman at a Pride event in New York City last month has been charged with assault after surrendering to police. Jonathan Kaye, 52, was arrested and charged on Monday morning with second- and third-degree assault, according to the New York Police Department. Kaye resigned from his position as a senior managing director at the Manhattan-based investment firm Moelis last week, a fortnight after cellphone video of him punching a woman in the face on a street corner went viral. Sources close to Kaye told the New York Post that he’d acted in self-defense, having been surrounded by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who’d tossed red liquid on him. The 38-year-old woman, identified by NBC 4 New York as Micah P., filed a complaint with the police after the assault. “He was literally a tornado of violence,” she told the station.