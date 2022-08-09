Son Charged With Teenage Head Guitarist’s Murder After Sending Chilling Emails
GRISLY
After his son sent a series of disturbing emails to media outlets, Gord Lewis, the founding guitarist of iconic Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead at his Hamilton, Canada apartment on Sunday, The Hamilton Spectator reports. Jonathan Lewis, 41, allegedly emailed news organizations over the weekend with strange requests for medical help regarding his father, saying “Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this.” The email that caused The Spectator to call 911 for a welfare check on Gord read “Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.” Police have charged Jonathan with murder but they have not officially identified the body as Gord due to its advanced state of decomposition. Police estimate Jonathan killed his dad sometime last week. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” Gord’s brother told The Spectator.