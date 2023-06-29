Police Have Evidence To Arrest Jonathan Majors’ Accuser, Report Says
THE PLOT THICKENS
New York police have reportedly found evidence to arrest the woman who accused Johnathan Majors of a March domestic dispute, according to the New York Times. Citing three sources, the newspaper reported that police have determined that the 30-year-old woman attacked Majors herself and has evidence that could be used to arrest her. The development comes after Majors was arrested on March 25 after the woman alleges the actor assaulted her during a Manhattan taxi ride. Major’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, previously told The Daily Beast that her client is innocent and that the case is a “witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims.” Last week, Majors filed a cross-complaint against his accuser, the Messenger reported. The Times reported that also last week, police issued an I-card for Majors’ accuser. Unlike an arrest warrant, an I-card is usually signed by a judge but alerts officers internally that there is probable cause to arrest an individual. A lawyer for the accuser, Brad Edwards, told the outlet that there is no reason to arrest his client and that he has “seen nothing reliable indicating that any agency has developed a different opinion.”