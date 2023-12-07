Jonathan Majors’ Ex Grilled About the Nitty-Gritty on Stand

Jonathan Majors’ defense lawyer grilled the actor’s ex-girlfriend on the stand Thursday, demanding she recount her exact moments after the alleged March domestic violence incident, including whether she used a lime to take a tequila shot.

“I would have to have my memory refreshed,” Grace Jabbari, sporting a polka dot jacket and ponytail, responded on her third day on the stand in Majors’ trial in Manhattan criminal court.

While playing a surveillance video of Jabbari at a Manhattan bar, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked how exactly she took the shot, including what kind of liquor she drank, whether a lime was used before or after, and how many shots she had that night.

She also questioned the 30-year-old choreographer—who dated Majors for two years—about how many glasses of champagne she had, if anyone held her hand, and whether she danced near the DJ booth.

“Yeah, not very well,” Jabbari responded with a laugh.

Jabbari previously testified that the altercation began after she took Majors’ phone to get a better look at an alarming text. In response, she alleged, Majors threw himself on top of her, grabbed her arm, and placed it behind her back.

She said that Majors twisted her arm and finger before he left the car and shoved her back inside. After another argument, Jabbari said, she went to a bar with some strangers who had helped her, while Majors went to a different bar.

On Thursday, Chaudhry also questioned Jabbari about whether she got out of the car before Majors, whether Majors ever chased her, and if she was happy with the strangers she met on a Manhattan street.

After Chaudhry played a video of Jabbari running after Majors when he got out of the car, Jabbari began to weep on the stand and asked for a break. Majors did not move as Jabbari left with a tissue on her face.

At another point, the defense lawyer asked Jabbari if she had scratches on her face the night of the alleged attack. Jabbari responded that she did not think so, which prompted Chaudhry to inquire how she would not know about the scratches if she had washed her face, as she testified on Wednesday.

That led to a back-and-forth about cleansing regimens. Jabbari confirmed she washed her face with makeup remover, then clarified tit was facial wash and water when Chaundry probed further.

“You just said makeup remover, and now face wash,” Chaudhry pressed, prompting Jabbari to explain that face wash removes makeup.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors in connection with the March 25 domestic dispute. In opening statements, Chaudhry argued that Majors was the victim that night since he was the only person to leave the car with a “bloody gash, scratch, and scared.”