Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About Alleged Assault

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend took the stand in a packed Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, tearfully testifying as she described her tumultuous relationship with the actor before he allegedly attacked her in the back of a chauffeured car in March.

Wearing a red plaid jacket and printed pants, Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old choreographer who dated the Marvel star for two years, took a deep breath and smiled as she sat down before the jury. She did not look at Majors, who stared down at the defense table and adjusted his pin-stripe jacket.

“I’m sorry, I’m just a bit nervous,” Jabbari said after Judge Michael Gaffey asked her to speak up. Several times during her testimony, Jabbari stopped to cry, at one point covering her face with her hand before wiping away tears with a tissue.

Prosecutors allege that the former couple’s altercation began around 12:40 a.m. as they were heading home from a night out. While driving over the Manhattan Bridge, Jabbari saw someone named “Cleopatra” text Majors a link to the 1995 D’Angelo Long, “Lady,” alongside a text that read, “I wish I was kissing her right now.”

Stunned, prosecutors say Jabbari grabbed Majors’ cell phone, prompting the actor to grab her arm, place it behind her back, and twist her arm and finger. At one point during the altercation, prosecutors allege, Majors threw Jabbari “like a football” back inside the car and shoved her multiple times.

The fight was part of a “cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse” throughout their relationship, prosecutors charged during opening statements on Monday. That abuse allegedly included Majors throwing household items at Jabbari during another fight and a recorded altercation in which Majors insisted he is a “great man” before demanding she live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

“Just months into the relationship, the evidence will show that the defendant’s true self emerged,” prosecutor Michael Perez said on Monday.

Jabbari on Tuesday described how she met Majors in 2021 on the set of the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She said that, as a trained dancer, she was hired to work on movement for the film. Their relationship progressed quickly, she said, after they went on a first date at a bar near the set.

“Really kind and loving,” Jabbari said about the early days of the relationship.

She said the first time Majors raised his voice at her was during a conversation about his dogs, after she mentioned her ex-boyfriend’s pets. Majors screamed at her, telling her he’s embarrassed by her past relationships and that her ex’s dog is “pathetic,” she said.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges, including harassment and assault, in connection with the incident. He has long denied any wrongdoing, and his defense lawyers insist that he was the true victim that night.

During her opening statements, defense lawyer Priya Chaundry argued that Majors emerged from the fight with a “bloody gash, scratch, and scared,” and that Jabbari went clubbing afterward. Meanwhile, Majors went to a hotel and sent Jabbari a text that “permanently” ended their relationship. He later went back to his apartment, where he found Jabbari in a closet and called 911.

Prosecutors say that Jabbari sustained a fracture on her right finger and several bruises. Jabbari was granted an order of protection from Majors in April. In June, Majors filed an NYPD domestic violence counterclaim against Jabbari, alleging that he was the victim that night and that she stole things from his apartment.

Jabbari received a desk appearance ticket on misdemeanor charges in connection with the counterclaim, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against her for lack of “prosecutorial merit.”