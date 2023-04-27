Jonathan Majors Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victim

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday granted a full temporary order of protection for the alleged victim of Jonathan Majors—a decision the actor’s lawyers are calling “disturbing” as they maintain his innocence.

A District Attorney spokesperson confirmed that a judge granted the victim the temporary order at the government’s request “and with the consent of the defense counsel. The decision comes weeks after Majors’ arraignment, where he was charged with assault and harassment following a March domestic dispute that left the woman with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Since his arrest, Majors’ legal team has released a flurry of evidence related to the incident they claim proves that the Creed III actor did nothing wrong, including text messages and surveillance video of the victim allegedly at a club after the alleged assault.

Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York after the actor allegedly struck his accuser “about the face with an open hand” and left her with “a laceration behind her ear.” According to the criminal complaint, Majors also allegedly “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

But since the arrest, Majors has been axed from several projects, and dropped from his management and public relation companies. Last week, Variety also reported that multiple abuse victims have come forth with more allegations involving the actor and are cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office. (The DA’s office declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the report.)

On Thursday, Major's lawyer Priya Chaudhry continued to stress that evidence points to her client’s innocence, emphasizing that that temporary order of protection is “standard in cases such as this and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,”

Chaudhry added in a statement to The Daily Beast, before revealing that her team has recently provided a “forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist.”

The specialist, the lawyer states, “has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described).”

“In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying,” Chaudhry added. “It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

In the report obtained by The Daily Beast, the doctor claims that she does not see any physical signs of injury from the woman in screenshots of videos and videos after the alleged incident. In the blurry video, first reported by TMZ, the unidentified woman is seen at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan with friends shortly after the alleged incident.

The report, however, does note that the woman is holding an injured hand in a photo taken by the police after she was found unconscious in a closet.

“I obviously cannot assess all of these findings with photographs alone, but based on what you have shown me, I do not see any of these findings,” the doctor states in the report.

Majors’ next court date is May 9.

Update: A previous version of this article did not specify the location of the alleged victim in the photo that appears to show her injured hand.