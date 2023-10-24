Jonathan Majors’ Accuser to Be Charged in Domestic Dispute: Report
PLOT TWIST
The woman who accused actor Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in New York City may soon face charges for her role in the March domestic dispute, according to the The Messenger. The outlet reported that Grace Jabbari, 30, will be charged with assault and is expected to voluntarily report to the New York City Police Department some time soon to receive a desk appearance ticket that will require her to appear in court at a later date. In June, The New York Times and Insider reported that police had evidence that suggested the woman attacked the actor herself and that she was issued an I-card, a document signed by the judge that initially alerts officers that there is probable cause for arrest. Attorneys for Majors, the woman, the District Attorney’s office, and the NYPD did not immediately respond for comment. Majors, 33, is facing several misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in connection with the March 25 dispute. Prosecutors allege that at around 12:40 am in downtown Manhattan, Majors allegedly “stuck, shoved,” and kicked the woman, causing an injury to her right middle finger.