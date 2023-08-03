Trial Postponed Moments After Jonathan Majors Arrives in Court
ANTI-CLIMAX
Jonathan Majors’ long-anticipated domestic violence trial was put on hold Thursday, with the actor arriving at court just for prosecutors to ask a judge for more time to complete discovery. The trial is now set to begin next month. Majors, the 33-year-old Creed III and Devotion star, continues to insist he’s the one who was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend—not the other way around. In a statement Thursday, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors is the “real victim in this shameful ordeal” and said he’s “had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.” Majors arrived at the New York City courthouse in a gray suit, holding hands with his new girlfriend Meagan Good and carrying a bible. Chaudhry had insisted from the get-go that charges against Majors would be dropped, claiming his ex had retracted her allegations. That was partially true, as prosecutors dropped a strangulation charge, but Majors is still accused of assault and harassment.