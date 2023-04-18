Jonathan Majors Axed From Multiple Projects Following Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors is beginning to face significant career consequences after being charged with multiple counts of assault for an alleged domestic dispute last month. Following the announcement yesterday that the Creed 3 actor was dropped by his management and PR firm, Majors has also been removed from a slew of upcoming projects, according to Deadline.

Among them is a film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement, which Majors was set to star in and executive produce under his company, Tall Street Productions. According to Deadline, a replacement for Majors is already underway. The Ant Man 3 star was also gearing up to portray Otis Redding in an unannounced biopic titled Otis and Zelma. The film reportedly had the full support of the artist’s estate.

Additionally, the Texas Rangers were planning to feature the 33-year-old in an ad campaign for the MLB team that has now been axed.

Majors’ reputation has been on a rapid decline since he was arrested on domestic-violence charges in New York City on March 25, after a 30-year-old woman said she was struck “about the face with an open hand” and left with “a laceration behind her ear.” Following his arrest, the United States Army suspended recruiting commercials starring the Emmy-nominated actor. It was also announced that he would no longer be attending this year’s Met Gala.

As of now, the Lovecraft Country star is still attached to a number of films, including an upcoming Spike Lee movie titled Da Understudy from Amazon Studios. He’s also set to play basketball icon Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas. It’s also unclear whether his film Magazine Dreams, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and earned him rave reviews, will still see a theatrical release in December.

Majors also currently remains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villain Kang the Conqueror. In addition to his role in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, his character is set to appear in Disney+’s Loki season 2, as well as 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Although Marvel is reportedly also considering a possible replacement.