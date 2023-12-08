Jonathan Majors Jury Hears Damning Texts About Another Altercation

Six months before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car, the Marvel star begged her not to seek medical attention for a head injury and threatened suicide, according to text messages revealed in court on Friday.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted Grace Jabbari on Sept. 22, 2022, the New York Daily News reported. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari, who dated Majors for two years, texted back that she would tell doctors she bumped her head and that she would wait another day before seeking medical treatment. But, she noted, she was unable to sleep and needed “stronger painkillers.”

“Why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?” she responded.

The harrowing messages were read on the fifth day of Majors’ misdemeanor trial in Manhattan criminal court, where the star is accused of attacking Jabbari on March 25 after she grabbed his phone to view a text message from another woman. Jabbari read the September 2022 messages on her fourth day on the witness stand until a prosecutor took over when she began to cry.

“I would not go to the doctor if you don't feel safe with me doing so. I understand your fear,” Jabbari wrote in another message to Majors.

In the messages, the actor later accused Jabbari of “rejecting” his life before threatening to take his own life. “I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of living. I am killing myself soon,” he wrote. “I’ve already put things in motion.”

Around that time, Jabbari previously testified, the couple lived in London while the actor was working. The previously sealed text messages about the September altercation in London were shown to the jury as “background” information for the prosecution’s argument that Majors engaged in a “cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse” against Jabbari throughout their relationship.

Judge Michael Gaffery allowed the texts to be shown to the jury after Majors’ defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, grilled Jabbari about not reporting her ex after a previous alleged assault. Details of the altercation, or Jabbari’s injuries, were not detailed in court. In an October filing, prosecutors revealed that they obtained a London Metropolitan Police report, medical records, and treatment information about a September 2022 incident related to the Majors case.

Jabbari previously testified that on March 25, Majors threw himself on top of her after she grabbed his phone. During the altercation, she testified, Majors also grabbed her arm, placed it around her back, and shoved her into the car. In opening statements, Chaudhry argued that Majors was the victim that night since he was the only person to leave the car with a “bloody gash, scratch, and scared.”