Jonathan Majors Lands His First Role Since His Conviction
‘GREAT TALENT’
Jonathan Majors is not going away, at least for now. Deadline reported that the movie star, who lost most of his acting and promotional opportunities after he was charged with assault and harassment for attacking his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car last year, has landed a starring role in Merciless, a new revenge thriller from Mars et Avril director Martin Villeneuve. The role will be Majors’ first since he was convicted on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in December. Christopher Tuffin, the film’s producer, told Deadline that he’s learned “the dangers of letting politics undermine due process and deprive artists of their careers,” adding, “I consider it an honor and a privilege to be working with Jonathan who is such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated.”