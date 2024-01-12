Jonathan Majors Loses Starring Role in Dennis Rodman Film, Report Says
FALLOUT
It’s been a hard week for embattled actor Jonathan Majors. CNN reports (citing “multiple sources”) that Majors has lost out on the lead role in an upcoming film about Dennis Rodman with the working title 48 Hours In Vegas. While CNN reports that producers have not officially dropped Majors, a source close to the film said, “I cannot imagine a world where this moves forward with Jonathan.” Lionsgate (which initially nabbed the film in 2021) and the talent agency WME, which represents Majors, both declined CNN’s request for comment. The news comes just days after Majors invoked Coretta Scott King during a TV appearance about his domestic violence conviction from last month, prompting King’s daughter Bernice to tweet, “My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”