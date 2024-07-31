Jonathan Majors Reacts to Being Dumped for Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel has officially dumped Jonathan Majors for Robert Downey Jr., and the actor said he is “heartbroken.”

Once the studio announced that Downey will be playing Doctor Doom, many Marvel movie fans understood that the news signaled a shift away from developing Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the series’ main villain.

Confronted by a TMZ paparazzo on Tuesday, Majors lamented the studio’s decision—and suggested there is a double standard at work.

“Of course [I’m heartbroken]. I love him, I love Kang,” said Majors, while walking down a street in West Hollywood. “Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

Majors was arrested and later sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, but he seems well aware that he’s not the only Marvel superhero who has had some trouble with the law.

Marvel reportedly faced pressure to dump Ezra Miller as The Flash when the actor’s behavior seemed to be spiraling out of control in several violent incidents. Downey also previously served jail time back in the ’90s amid substance abuse struggles.

Pointing to Miller and Downey’s pasts, Majors said the studio gave them something he didn’t get.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience, curiosity and love and that [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment,” said Majors. “And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative on that level... I didn’t really get that.”

However, Majors said he is open to returning to his character if the Marvel will have him. “Hell yeah,” he said. “If that's what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, let’s roll.”