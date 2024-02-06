Jonathan Majors’ Assault and Harassment Sentencing Delayed

Actor Jonathan Majors’ sentencing on charges he attacked his former girlfriend in the back of a New York chauffeured car has been delayed.

Majors, 34, was set to be sentenced in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday on misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment charges in connection with the March 25 incident with his ex, Grace Jabbari. Instead, Majors’ defense team asked for a delay on Tuesday afternoon, citing a Monday motion they filed to set aside the verdict.

Judge Michael Gaffey accepted the delay and set a new sentencing date for April 8. Prosecutors have until next month to respond to the defense motion.

Majors appeared in court via video link, waved at his attorney before the hearing began, and nodded as Gaffey discussed the delay. He faces up to a year in prison for the misdemeanor and violation.

In December, Majors was found guilty after a nine-day trial, where prosecutors alleged Majors attacked Jabbari as the two were headed home from a night out in Brooklyn. While on the stand, Jabbari said that she took Majors’ phone after viewing a concerning text conversation between the actor and someone named ‘Cleopatra.” In response, she said, Majors threw himself on top of Jabbari to take back the phone and placed her arm behind her back.

“He was trying to hurt me,” Jabbari said on the stand.

Defense attorneys for Majors insisted that Jabbari was the aggressor in the altercation. The driver in the case also testified at trial that Majors was “not doing anything” in the car and Jabbari was “doing everything.” Majors’ defense team also argued during the trial that Jabbari was the true aggressor in the altercation.

After his conviction, Marvel Studios parted ways with Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an ABC interview last month, Majors plans to appeal the verdict that he admits left him shocked. He has maintained his innocence but admitted he was “reckless” with Jabbari’s heart.

“I shouldn’t have been in the car,” Majors said after he was asked if he felt responsible for any of Jabbari’s injuries. “I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship.”