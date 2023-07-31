Jonathan Majors Spotted in New ‘Loki’ Trailer Despite Abuse Allegations
‘EXTREME ABUSE’
Jonathan Majors made an appearance, albeit brief, in Monday’s trailer for Season 2 of Loki, seemingly confirming that he’ll be returning for the show’s next season despite disturbing and ongoing allegations of abuse. Majors is battling a criminal case after being arrested in March on domestic violence charges. Additionally, Rolling Stone published a story last month detailing Majors’ alleged history of “extreme abuse” stemming back nearly a decade. The article claimed that Majors was physically and emotionally abusive with romantic partners, aggressive on sets, and a source of “toxicity” during his time at Yale University. Majors has “vehemently” denied these accusations that his lawyer claims “are based entirely on hearsay.” The Loki trailer shows Majors as Kang, expected to be the villain of the season, which will stream starting October 6 on Disney+.