CEO Who Sells $15 Salads: Healthy Food, Not Vaccines, Might ‘Save Us’ From COVID
THAT’S RICH
The CEO of Sweetgreen, a pricey salad chain, has penned a post with his prescription for solving what he believes to be the “underlying problem” of COVID-19: that America is too overweight. COVID is here to stay, says Jonathan Neman, and the way out isn’t vaccines or masks. In a LinkedIn post that appears to have been deleted, Neman suggests the government should implement “health mandates,” such as an additional tax on processed food and refined sugar, to address the crisis, as 78 percent of hospitalized COVID patients are obese or overweight.
“What if we focused on the ROOT CAUSE and used this pandemic as a catalyst for creating a healthier future??” wrote Neman, according to Vice.“We clearly have no problem with government overreach on how we live our lives all in the name of ‘health,’ however, we are creating more problems than we are solving.”
Though Newman insists he is vaccinated and supports those who also decide to get the jab, he insists healthier foods—like the $15 salads at Sweetgreen—are the actual solution to the global pandemic. Neman proposes “eating less and moving more” while we learn how to coexist with the virus.