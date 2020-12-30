Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard Kisses Ground as He Lands in Israel
‘ECSTATIC TO BE HOME’
One of the most infamous spy sagas in modern history drew to an end early Wednesday when Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for leaking thousands of classified documents to Israel, arrived in Tel Aviv following the end of his parole last month. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has campaigned for Pollard’s release for decades, greeted Pollard and his wife, Esther, after they landed at Ben Gurion Airport. Pollard kissed the ground and told reporters: “We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years... No one could be prouder of this country or this leader than we are.” Pollard’s release from parole last month was the latest in a series of gifts from the outgoing Trump administration to Netanyahu’s government.