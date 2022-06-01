Arrest Made After Vile Abortion Threat Is Left on Chuck Schumer’s Voicemail
SCARY
A man had been charged with threatening to kill Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over Schumer’s criticism of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a probable cause statement, filed in the U.S. District Court in Southern California and first obtained by The Daily Beast, Jonathan Ryan McGuire left Schumer a vile, expletive-filled voicemail at his D.C. office on May 3 that said, in part, “You can’t murder babies anymore, you fucking evil pile of shit. If I ever get an opportunity, I’ll blow your fucking head off you fucking Jew f----t!” The court filing, written by a former Navy SEAL who now works as an FBI Special Agent, says Schumer’s staff notified Capitol Police, and phone records linked the voicemail number to McGuire, who has two firearms registered in his name. Court records show McGuire was arrested on May 27. Capitol Police have allegedly documented previous threats from McGuire to members of Congress, all sent via phone or email, between June 2019 and April 2021.