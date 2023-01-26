Pair of Pennsylvania Real Estate Moguls Die in Canadian Avalanche

A pair of Pennsylvania brothers who helmed a prominent real estate and construction firm died in an avalanche while skiing in Canada Monday, reports said. Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, 59 and 57 respectively, were caught in the slide while on a helicopter skiing trip near Revelstoke, British Columbia, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. They were both executives at the Pennsylvania-based companies Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, which confirmed the news and offered their condolences in a statement posted to their respective websites. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of the sudden and tragic passing of Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley while on a skiing trip in British Columbia,” a spokesperson said. “Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”
