CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Jonathan Van Ness of ‘Queer Eye’ Is First Non-Female Celeb to Grace Cover of ‘Cosmopolitan UK’ in 35 Years

    CAN YOU BELIEVE?

    Jordan Julian

    JOHANNES EISELE

    On Monday, beloved reality star Jonathan Van Ness announced that he is the latest Cosmopolitan UK cover star—the first non-female to land the coveted gig since Boy George graced the cover 35 years ago. The bearded Fab Five hair stylist beams with an open-mouthed smile in an orange tulle Christian Siriano dress and sneakers. The cover is a major win for LGBTQ media representation, as Van Ness identifies as non-binary (his preferred pronouns are he/him).

    In the Instagram post unveiling the cover, he wrote, “My body is ready 1st non Female cover star of @cosmopolitanuk in 35 YEARS.” He followed up with a tweet that reads, “thanks for having me @CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN.” Van Ness recently revealed that he is HIV+ and just yesterday shared an Instagram post in honor of World AIDS Day.

    Read it at Yahoo