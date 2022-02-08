Man Kills Two in Sword Rampage Through Indiana Rooming House

Indiana cops summoned by cries for help arrived at a rooming house to find a bloodbath—two residents dead and the landlord wounded at the hands of a sword-wielding tenant, police said. The motive for the grisly Sunday evening attack in Marion has not been disclosed, but authorities booked Jonathon Dischner, 37, on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, Fox59 reported. The victims were identified as Michael Sandlin, 34, and Dennis Johnson, 63. Dischner was still on the scene when officers arrived, and was arrested without incident.