JonBenét Ramsey Family Kept in Dark Over DNA Murder Probe

The police department investigating the cold case murder of 6-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey has been urged to keep the victim’s family informed of any new developments.

Joe Berlinger, director and executive producer of the new Netflix docuseries Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, said relatives have been kept in the dark despite police promises of better communication.

His plea comes after the Boulder Police Department in Colorado responded to claims they failed to properly investigate the Christmas 1996 murder, which remains unsolved.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn denied accusations that officers were not following up on DNA and other leads to help solve the nearly 30-year-old mystery.

JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, in 1997. Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006.

He told The Hollywood Reporter the case would always be a “priority” and added: “The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts. We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved.”

Berlinger said the police told the family the murder probe was being relaunched two years ago from the “ground up” and promised to be in close touch. “To date, the Ramsey family says it has not received any meaningful updates,” he added.

“The Boulder District Attorney’s office has already long cleared the Ramsey family as suspects and formally apologized to them, so the team that has spent nearly two years researching and creating the Netflix documentary on this case begs you to please communicate with these victims more directly about what steps you are taking to solve this crime after almost three decades.”