Corrections Officer Arrested for Killing Beloved Neighborhood Rooster
IN MEMORIAM
A corrections officer in Mississippi was arrested on a misdemeanor citation Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a beloved neighborhood rooster. The residents of Ocean Springs were left devastated after videos surfaced online of Carl the Rooster being snatched from a store front and of his body being discarded. Along with the citation, Jones County Juvenile Corrections Officer Kendra Shaffer was fired from her job with the sheriff’s department. Carl the Rooster was known to shop owners throughout the area. “He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people down here,” said Matt Stebly, the owner of a local tattoo parlor where Carl, a frequent guest, was kidnapped. Instead of making a cameo for the parlor’s guests, Carl now lives on in a memorial at the shop.