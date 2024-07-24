Jones Road Just Dropped a Sure-to-Sell-Out Miracle Balm Palette

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one versatile, cult-favorite beauty product we’re obsessed with, it’s Jones Road’s Miracle Balm. The innovative multi-purpose balm from the Bobbi Brown-founded brand has become a viral best-selling product in the beauty industry since it dropped a couple of years ago, and it’s no surprise why.

Whether you want to rock this skin-nourishing, glow-boosting product all on its own or layer the complexion-enhancing beauty balm with other fan-favorite products like Jones Road’s WTF foundation, you’ll be amazed at just how radiant, healthy, and natural your skin looks with this game-changing product.

Jones Road Miracle Balm Palette Consumers tout this product for its emollient, adaptive formula, which works as a skin tint, highlighter, blush, and bronzer on cheeks, eyelids, lips, and more. Now, the Miracle Balms are in for a special treat—the brand just dropped Miracle Balm Palettes, allowing users to try three shades in one compact case. Buy At Jones Road Beauty $ 32

Up until now, consumers had to choose from a selection of single-hued Miracle Balms, like the bronzy magic hour, the clear au naturel, and the reddish-brown tawny. While we love mixing and matching our favorite Miracle Balms throughout our evolving skincare routine, it isn’t easy to build up a sizable, well-rounded collection considering the $38 price tag for each one.

But Christmas has indeed come early in the form of Jones Road’s first-ever Miracle Balm Palette, a trio of Miracle Balms featuring a curated selection of the brand’s bestselling shades.

On the hunt for the perfect tint, highlighter, blush, and bronzer combo? Or perhaps you’re trying out Jones Road’s Miracle Balm for the first time and aren’t sure what shades compliment your skin tone (or if you’ll even like the unique formula)? Look no further than the radiant, complexion-awakening Miracle Balm Palette, $32, which comes in three palette selections. Get your hands on the sure-to-sell-out Miracle Balm Palettes below before it’s too late.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: