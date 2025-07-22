Run, Don’t Walk: Jones Road’s Miracle Balm Palettes Are Back

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one versatile, no-makeup-makeup beauty product we’re obsessed with, it’s Jones Road’s Miracle Balm. The innovative multi-purpose balm from the Bobbi Brown-founded brand has become a cult-favorite in the beauty space since it launched a couple of years ago.

Until now, consumers had to choose from a selection of single-hued Miracle Balms, like the bronzy golden hour, the clear au naturel, and the reddish-brown tawny. While we love mixing and matching our favorite Miracle Balms, it isn’t easy to build up a sizable, well-rounded collection considering the $38 price tag for each one.

Jones Road Miracle Balm Palette Consumers tout this product for its emollient, adaptive formula, which works as a skin tint, highlighter, blush, and bronzer on cheeks, lips, and more. Now, the Miracle Balms are in for a special treat—the brand just dropped Miracle Balm Palettes, allowing users to try three shades in one compact case. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 34

Last year, Jones Road dropped a limited edition Miracle Balm Palette, a trio of Miracle Balms featuring a curated selection of the brand’s bestselling shades. Sadly, the drop sold out rather quickly and never made a comeback—until now. Thanks to an outcry from Jones Road fans, the brand has brought back its beloved Miracle Balm Palettes. This drop includes four palettes, each containing an all-over tint shade, a blush shade, and a highlight shade in various hues.

If you’ve been tempted to try the viral Miracle Balm but weren’t sure about the right shade for you, now’s the time to grab one of the four limited edition trios before they sell out yet again. They’re only available while supplies last, so get your hands on one of the Miracle Balm Palettes before it’s too late.

