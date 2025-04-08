Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Beauty enthusiasts of all ages love Jones Road (Bobbi Brown’s ‘no-makeup makeup’ brand) for its bestselling clean beauty products like What The Foundation (WTF) and the beloved Miracle Balm, but it’s the brand’s latest release that has us ready to simplify our beauty routine once and for all. The “no makeup” makeup brand’s newest drop is sure to become a signature staple in your beauty bag: a lightweight tinted moisturizer called ’Just Enough.’

Unlike heavier, full-coverage foundations and tinted serums that cake or settle into fine lines and wrinkles, Just Enough is designed to provide natural-looking coverage for an even canvas and a boost of hydration.

Jones Road Beauty Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer The one-and-done, light-coverage product, which comes in 16 skin-matching shades, conceals redness and discoloration, while also boosting your skin’s hydration levels and moisture barrier. It’s a beauty multitasker that leaves you with a healthy, natural-skin glow that lasts all day. See At Jones Road Beauty $ 44

“On days when I’m running errands and don’t want a lot of makeup, this is my go-to to just make me look and feel better. It really is Just Enough,” says Brown in a press release for the launch.

While this tinted moisturizer provides light coverage, it’s anything but sheer. You can apply Just Enough in a flash with your fingertips for a fresh-faced look or layer it under your favorite concealer or powder for added coverage.

Whether you’re constrained for time or on the hunt for a does-it-all powerhouse product, Just Enough is the ultimate multitasking complexion-enhancer.

