Joni Mitchell Will Give Her First Concert in 20 Years
Joni Mitchell is gearing up for her first planned concert in 20 years, Brandi Carlile said on The Daily Show. The two artists will be performing in a two-day concert event titled Echoes of the Canyon at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, next June. Mitchell hasn’t been in the spotlight much in the last few years after suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2015. “No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years, so this is enormous,” Carlile said. She most recently appeared for a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival in July, performing a medley of her hits including Both Sides Now and Big Yellow Taxi.