Apple’s Chief Designer, Jony Ive, Is Leaving to Start His Own Company—With Apple as First Client

Read it at Financial Times
Apple’s chief design officer and the man responsible for designing the iPhone is leaving Apple to start his own company. Sir Jony Ive has spent the last two decades at Apple, and his new venture—a creative business called LoveFrom—will take Apple on as its first client, the Financial Times reports. Ive played a fundamental role in crafting Apple’s signature aesthetic. Apple will reportedly use Ive’s new business for some design services. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Financial Times the changes mark an “evolution” for the company. “We get to continue with the same team that we’ve had for a long time and have the pleasure of continuing to work with Jony. I can’t imagine a better result,” Cook said.