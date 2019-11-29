K-Pop Stars Jailed for Gang-Rape and Filming the Attack

Read it at The BBC
Two of South Korea’s biggest pop stars have been jailed for rape after video of the attack was shared in a group chat with other musical stars. The men were caught by police who saw the video in the course of an investigation into allegations of widespread VIP prostitution, drug and sexual abuse in Korean celebrity circles based in Seoul’s upscale Gagnam district. Jung Joon-young, 30, and Choi Jong-hoon, 29, were convicted of conspiring in the sexual assault of a woman who was incapable of resisting. Jung, who filmed the attack, was sentenced to six years, Choi for five.