Joran van der Sloot Extradited, Departs on Flight to United States
Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch killer suspected in the 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway, is en route to the United States. The Associated Press reported that van der Sloot boarded a U.S.-bound plane on Thursday morning, ending his brief attempt to fight the transfer. Peruvian authorities approved van der Sloot’s extradition to face charges of extortion and wire fraud, which are related to his attempt to extract money from the Holloway family by promising to help them find Holloway’s body. Holloway, who was 18 years old when she went missing, vanished while vacationing on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Prior to his extradition, van der Sloot was serving time in a Peruvian prison for a separate murder.