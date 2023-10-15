CHEAT SHEET
Joran van der Sloot Plans to Plead Guilty in Natalee Holloway Extortion Plot
Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway’s mysterious 2005 disappearance, plans to plead guilty for his attempt to extort money from Holloway’s mother Beth, in exchange for information about Natalee’s death and the location of her remains. Beth Holloway made a payment of $25,000 as part of an FBI sting operation. 18-year-old Natalee was last seen with van der Sloot leaving a bar while on a school trip to Aruba. Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for killing a woman back in 2010, but was extradited to Alabama in June. Holloway’s body has never been found, although a judge declared her dead.