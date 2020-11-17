9-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Missing in Frigid Weather
RACE AGAINST TIME
Tennessee authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend wearing no shoes and a short-sleeve T-shirt—calling the hunt a “race against time” with temperatures set to plunge near freezing overnight. It’s not clear why Jordan Allen Gorman left his home in Joelton; he was reportedly last seen walking in the woods. The family pastor said the boy was adopted by a couple, along with his two sisters, and they are also fostering two other boys. Their eldest son died in a 2011 car accident. “We can’t believe this is happening to this family again,” Gerald Prior of New Life Community Church told The Tennessean. “There is less than 1% chance the parents have anything to do with his disappearance. [They’re] good people.”