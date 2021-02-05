California Couple Abused and Poisoned Their 11-Year-Old Son Till He Died: Cops
HORRIFIC
Two parents poisoned and abused their 11-year-old son until he died last year and then stuffed his emaciated body in a basement bin, according to police in Placerville, California. On Jan. 11, 2020, the same day Roman Lopez was reported missing, “investigators located Roman deceased inside a storage bin in the basement,” Placerville police Chief Joseph Wren said Thursday. “Roman was found to be severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of his death.” His cause of death could not be determined, according to Wren. Jordan Piper and Lindsay Piper—Lopez’s father and stepmother—were arrested Thursday and are both facing charges of felony child abuse likely to cause great harm. Jordan Piper is additionally charged with failure to provide food, clothing, shelter, and medical attention to the boy, and Lindsay Piper is charged with poisoning, though details of what harmful substances she used were unavailable. Seven other children were living with the Pipers at the time of Lopez’s disappearance, all of whom have been placed in other homes.