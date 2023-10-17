Jordan Cancels Biden Summit After Devastating Explosion at Gaza Hospital
CALLED OFF
Jordanian authorities on Tuesday called off a planned summit with President Joe Biden in Amman on Wednesday. The president was previously scheduled to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah, as well as Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. The announcement came approximately five hours after an explosion at a Gaza City hospital is estimated to have killed 500 Palestinians—a blast that Israel claims came from a failed Hamas rocket, while Gaza officials assert came from an Israeli airstrike. Biden is still slated to visit Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday—a high-stakes diplomatic mission his team hopes will display America’s support for Israel. As of 5:30 p.m. EST, Biden had not made a statement about the alleged hospital bombing.