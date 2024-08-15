Jordan Chiles Breaks Silence on ‘Unjust’ Olympic Medal Dispute

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles is speaking out for the first time since being stripped of her Paris Olympics bronze medal, posting a lengthy statement on her Instagram Thursday explaining the “unjust” decision by an arbitration panel.

Chiles originally placed 5th in the floor exercise but after an appeal by her coach, Cecile Landi, an extra .1 was added to her score, bumping her up to third. However, Romania then appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming Landi’s appeal did not meet timing guidelines. The panel ruled in Romania’s favor and subsequently, the IOC announced the bronze medal would go to Ana Barbosu.

“I have no words. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles continued in her statement.

Chiles expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she’s received since the decision and acknowledged an unsuccessful appeal attempt by USA Gymnastics in hopes of getting it back.

In the appeal, USA Gymnastics said they presented “new evidence” that would prove Chiles was the rightful winner. When the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the appeal, USA Gymnastics said on X that they would continue to fight the ruling.

Chiles said she has been subjected to “racially driven attacks” that have been “hurtful.” She added that “finding joy has been a culture shift.”

“I will approach this situation as I have others - and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” she said.