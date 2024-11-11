Jordan Chiles is speaking out for the first time since the dispute over her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. “I have the medal,” she told Hoda Kobt on the Today show Monday. “The medal is mine.” It was previously reported that Chiles was forced to give over the medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Bǎrbosu after the International Olympics Committee claimed Chiles’ coaches requested a score recalculation four seconds too late. Chiles initially placed fifth on the individual floor routine, but her score was recalculated to earn her the bronze medal, which she accepted on the podium alongside Simone Biles and Brazilian gymnast Rebecca Andandre. “It was an all-Black podium, that was history made,” Chiles said. “That was something I was very proud to be a part of.” Footage from Biles’ documentary crew proved that Chiles’ coaches did request a rescore in the correct time frame, but Chiles is still officially stripped of her medal. She said she was still rattled by the experience and is uncertain about the 2028 Olympics. “L.A. is in and out of my mind,” she said. “I think right now I’m just trying to take in what’s happened from Paris and just try to take it day by day.”

