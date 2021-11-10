Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Georgia Cop Kills Himself Seconds Before Capture
DEAD END
The man suspected of shooting and killing a police officer turned a gun on himself moments before he would have been captured on Tuesday, Georgia authorities said. After a five-day manhunt ended at the Henry County apartment of one of his friends, Jordan Jackson, 22, barricaded himself inside. With investigators mere feet away, he took his own life, Henry police chief Mark Amerman said Tuesday. Jackson was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jackson was wanted in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai, who was shot during an arrest attempt last Thursday. An intense manhunt was launched, with a reward of $70,000 offered for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. In an emailed statement, Henry Sheriff Reginald Scandrett wrote, “It doesn’t matter how many days it takes, how much sleep we lose, we will hunt you down and find you.”