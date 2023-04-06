Jordan Klepper Goes at It With Trump Fans Outside Manhattan Courthouse

As late night fans might’ve predicted, Donald Trump’s indictment last week has provided a goldmine of material, and The Daily Show knew exactly what to do with it. As a rally raged against the indictment in New York, correspondent Jordan Klepper burrowed into the crowd to do what he does best: hand his microphone to anyone still willing to expose themselves on air.

As one might imagine, rally-goers were not pleased by the former president’s indictment, and they offered a wide variety of reasons for their disgust. Among the most convincing responses as to why the case against Trump should be dismissed came from a man in a blue Trump hat, who said, “I’m going by a general gut feeling.” Case closed!

Another man (also in a Trump hat) offered, “The way I see it is the government is stepping over their bounds in doing what they're doing here... This stuff happens all the time.”

“What stuff?” Klepper replied. “Paying off a porn star and then fudging business records?”

The conversation peaked when the man replied, “I mean come on, it's his own money, for one thing!”

Klepper has made these kinds of confrontations his bread and butter for years on The Daily Show. Like the show’s former host, Jon Stewart, Klepper specializes in tying the people he’s debating into knots with their own words.

The comedian’s field work at the indictment, for instance, climaxes when another protestor (also in a Trump hat) tells him, “You should appreciate that this is not funny. Because they're going after Trump today, they’ll go after me tomorrow, and then they’ll go after you.”

Klepper doesn’t miss a beat. “Did you pay off a porn star and then lie about your business records?” he asks. “I’m sorry, that must be frightening... I guess that could happen to anybody.”

